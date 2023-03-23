The French National Team faces the Netherlands in Matchday 1 of Group B of the Euro2024 Qualification. Deschamps has changed his call-up with respect to the one he made at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but he continues to maintain much of his structure. Hugo Llorís will not be part of the team after retiring. Here we leave you the possible lineup:
Magnian (BY): After the withdrawal of Llorís it will be his turn to take the reins of the goal. The Milan goalkeeper is qualified to be the starter for the next 10 years. Areola and Samba have no options.
Koundé (LD): Despite being central, he has many ballots to act on the side as he is currently doing in Barcelona. He is not a natural position, but he will act there to make room for the central pair.
Konate (DFC): Until the World Cup, Varane was the starter, but after announcing that he is leaving the national team, the gap remains for the Liverpool player. He had minutes in Qatar and more than fulfilled. He has a lot of potential on this team.
Upamecano (DFC): Your turn has come. He is already an established starter at Bayern Munich and the French national team. He is a player who provides a lot of security when leaving the ball and who is indestructible in space.
Theo Hernandez (LI): The injury to his brother Lucas was a misfortune for the team, but Theo’s irruption has made his gap more than covered. To this day he is one of the best full-backs in the world.
Tchouameni (CDM): He has not been playing well at Real Madrid, but he is still one of Deschamps’ regulars, even when Camavinga is better at the moment. According to the coach, he sees Eduardo as a winger.
Rabiot (MC): He has the confidence of the coach, as he demonstrated in the World Cup. He will be the starter along with Tchouaméni in that kind of double reverse pivot. He is a player who is having a very good year at Juventus. He sounds to return to PSG.
griezmann (CCM): He will continue with his role as ”playmaker”. Antoine is playing at a spectacular level at Atlético de Madrid, and when he goes with the national team he usually improves it. He gets rid of a lot of defensive load and can act in the area of the field that suits him best.
Eat (ED): His versatility can make him act in any of the three positions above. He is a player that Deschamps likes a lot, he showed it in Qatar. His verticality is key for this team.
Giroud (DC): The eternal undervalued returns to the call for the French team. Olivier is a player who makes others play, who is capable of creating spaces and holding the ball so that his teammates can take advantage of them. Top.
mbappe (IE): The star of the selection will return with the guaranteed ownership. Kylian right now has more in his head what will happen to his future than what football is with PSG, since he is only playing Ligue 1. A player with these characteristics cannot afford this.
