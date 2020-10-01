new Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is going to step towards a big space mission. France’s space agency CNES says that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will execute its mission related to the planet Venus in 2025 and France will join it.

The agency CNES said in a statement that ‘Viral’ (Venus Infrared) jointly developed by the French research laboratory ‘Latmos’ belonging to the Russian space agency ‘Roskosmus’ and France’s National Scientific Research Center CNRS for the mission after the solicitation proposals by ISRO Atmospheric Gases Linker) device.

ISRO Chairman K.K. Sivan and CNES President Jean Yves Le Gaal spoke to each other and reviewed the areas of cooperation between India and France in space. However, no comments have been made by ISRO in this entire episode.

“In the space exploration area, France will join ISRO’s mission related to the planet Venus, which is scheduled to launch in 2025,” CNES said in a statement. CNES will prepare and coordinate French contributions. This is the first time any French equipment will be used in India’s exploration mission.

