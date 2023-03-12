The Senate in France passed the pension reform with 195 votes in favor and 122 against. In particular, the reform provides for the increase of the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. “After a hundred hours of debate, the Senate approves the text of the pension reform. It is a decisive step in completing a reform that will ensure the future of our pensions“, writes the French premier, Elisabeth Borne in a tweet. “Totally committed to allowing the definitive go-ahead in the coming days”.

Now the text of the reform will be examined by a Joint Commission on Wednesday to elaborate a compromise project between the two Chambers – the Assemblée Nationale, the French Chamber of Deputies and the Senate – which will then have to express themselves separately on the text the following day.