France’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.2% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the previous period, according to final data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) on Friday, 30. The result was in line with the preliminary reading and represents a slowdown compared to the first quarter of 2024, when the index advanced 0.3% in the quarterly comparison.



