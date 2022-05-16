Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

No longer Prime Minister of France: Jean Castex (l), here with President Emmanuel Macron. © IMAGO/Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium

France’s government led by Prime Minister Jean Castex has resigned. Emmanuel Macron can thus form a new cabinet. Does a woman follow?

Paris – The French government led by Prime Minister Jean Castex has submitted its resignation. This was announced by the Élysée Palace on Monday. This allows the re-elected President Emmanuel Macron to appoint a new cabinet.

France: Castex hands over letter of resignation to Macron

The step is considered a formality in France after a presidential election. However, it comes surprisingly late, a good three weeks after the vote. Macron, who won the French election in March, accepted the resignation, according to the announcement.

“Thank you Jean Castex, his government and his entire team,” Macron wrote on Twitter. For almost two years, Castex has campaigned “passionately and with commitment” for France. “Let’s be proud of the work we’ve done and the results we’ve achieved together,” he wrote. Castex was at the Elysée in the afternoon to hand over his letter of resignation.

France: Prime Minister Castex resigns – will a woman follow?

Shortly after his re-election on April 24, Macron promised a government reshuffle. He is not obliged to do so, but with a view to the upcoming parliamentary elections in June, he wanted to convey a new political start.

Macron is expected to appoint a woman as prime minister shortly, for the second time in France’s history. The first and only woman prime minister was Edith Cresson, who came into office in 1991 for just under a year. Macron is also expected to change numerous cabinet members.

It is also eagerly awaited from which political camp the newcomer will come. According to reports, Castex will change office to his successor on Monday. (as/dpa/AFP)