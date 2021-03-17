French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that he would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine as soon as he was given the green light again by the European Medicines Agency.

“Until now, I have decided to get the vaccination when it is my turn,” Castex said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, in a joint statement, that the suspension of the vaccine in their countries was “a temporary precaution.”

The head of the European Medicines Agency said that the agency remains convinced of the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

“A situation like this is not unexpected,” the agency’s executive director, Emer Cook, said, referring to several cases of blood clots that were reported to have side effects after receiving the vaccine dose. “When you vaccinate millions of people, it is inevitable that there will be rare or serious cases of malaise that occurs after vaccination,” she added.

And the fear of the vaccine spread, as more countries recorded the occurrence of blood clots in people after receiving the vaccination. Several European countries have stopped using the product.