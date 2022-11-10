Toulon, France.- The French President Emmanuel Macronassured this Wednesday that the nuclear arsenal from France “contributes” to “security” of Europe, in a context of tension with Russia for its offensive in Ukraine.

“Today, much more than yesterday, France’s vital interests have a European dimension. Our nuclear forces contribute by their very existence to the security of France and Europe,” assured.

Their statements in Toulon (south-east), in the framework of a speech Over the strategic challengesclarify a controversy generated on October 12 on lFrance’s position to a nuclear attack “in the region” of Ukraine.

In an interview on France 2, Macron assured that this scenario did not affect the “fundamental interests” of France, sowing doubts about its support for the member countries of the NATO and close to Ukraine.

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union (EU), after the departure of the United Kingdom, and one of the few with that deterrence capacity in the NATO, one of whose principles is mutual defense in the event of an attack on a member.

Macron announced like this a summit between France and the United Kingdom on defense issues in the first quarter of 2023, to beef up relationship and address “operations, capabilities, the nuclear issue and the hybrid field.”

In a context of upsurge in fighting by impose a speech on the worldafter the war in Ukraine, the French president also announced that “influence” will be one of the “strategic functions” of the French Defense.

“We will not be patient spectators” in the face of the spread of false information or narratives hostile to France, assured the head of state, who asks to confront them, but “like a democracy”.

Macron further confirmed the end of the operation against the Barkhane jihadists in the Sahel, which maintains the French presence in the area unchanged –some 3,000 soldiers– after Mali’s withdrawal in August, and announced a new strategy on africa for six months from now.