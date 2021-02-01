Macron is calling for Nordstream 2 to be stopped. He is not only concerned with the welfare of the Russian opposition, but also with its role in Europe.

It has long been known that Emmanuel Macron has reservations about the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline. So far, “reserves” has been talked about diplomatically. But on Monday, European Secretary of State Clément Beaune formulated a clear French rejection of the billion-dollar project for the first time. The President’s confidante cited the “context” in Russia – the arrests of thousands of opponents of President Vladimir Putin after the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The French no to Nord Stream 2 is completely understandable. However, anyone who believes that Head of State Emmanuel Macron is all about the Russian opposition is wrong.

Macron’s policy towards Russia is like a zigzag course that vacillates between rapprochement and criticism. A year and a half ago, for example, the President received his Russian colleague with a grand gesture in his holiday residence in the south of France. At the time, Macron did not care that the Eastern Europeans in particular were skeptical of his single-handedly launched charm initiative. He preferred to rave about a Europe that stretches from Lisbon to Vladivostok. “We have to work with Russia,” he said after Navalny’s poisoning during a visit to Lithuania in September.

Against the backdrop of the Mediterranean, Putin Macron also served for his own staging – as a great foreign politician, a few days before the G7 summit in Biarritz in the south of France. Now the French president wants to put himself back in the limelight. This time as the leader of a Europe that positions itself against Russia. The Eastern Europeans – ignored a year and a half ago – Macron can already book as allies. He accepts the fact that he offends his partner Germany, which is increasingly isolated with its blind adherence to the pipeline.

After Brexit, the time has come to redefine the balance of power in the EU. Macron has clearly positioned itself with its no to Nord Stream 2 – as a contender for the leadership position.