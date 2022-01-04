BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 18:03



Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff, the most famous and eccentric twins in France, have died from covid-19 six days apart at 72 years of age at the Georges Pompidou hospital in Paris. The Bogdanoff brothers, French television stars of the 1980s and science popularizers, had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Grichka, like Igor, was not anti-vaccination for the population. It was anti-vaccine to himself. I told him that this was absurd, that they were crazy, “his friend Luc Ferry, former French Minister of Education, told Le Parisien newspaper. “Being so athletic, without a gram of fat, they believed that the vaccine was more dangerous. They never got sick, “added Ferry, so they considered that it was not necessary to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Bogdanoff brothers contracted the coronavirus in December. Grichka died on December 28 from complications related to Covid-19. His brother Igor died this Monday for the same reason.

The Bogdanoffs, born in Saint-Lary (southern France) on August 29, 1949, were descendants of the Austrian aristocracy. His father was the Russian painter Yuri Mikhailovich Ostasenko-Bogdanov and his mother, the Austrian Countess Maya Dolores Kolowrat-Krakowská.

Igor, the father of six children from three different marriages, had a doctorate in physics, and Grishka, who always remained single and had no children, had a doctorate in mathematics.

The Bogdanoffs rose to fame in France thanks to TF1’s “Temps X”, the first science fiction program on French television. Dressed in futuristic costumes in a setting that mimicked a spaceship, they presented, between 1979 and 1981, this cult program. They also published several popular science works together, such as “Before the Big Bang: The Creation of the World” and “The God Equation.”

They were accused of plagiarism by the Vietnamese astrophysicist Trinh Xuan Thuan, when they published, together with the academic Jean Guitton, his book “God and science”, of great success in France.

His thesis and other works were criticized in an internal report of the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), which considered that his work had “no scientific value.” The brothers thought that what was happening is that the CNRS were jealous of their popularity as scientific disseminators.

The mystery surrounding his physical transformation over the years will be taken to his grave, with his prominent chin and cheekbones. The Bogdanoffs, who according to Gala magazine were obsessed with eternal youth, laughed themselves at their “strange” physique and their “alien faces.”

They always denied having resorted to cosmetic surgery to transform their faces or suffer from acromegaly, a chronic disease due to an excess of growth hormone by the pituitary and which is mainly characterized by a development of the extremities and the lower jaw.

The family has not yet decided on the date of their burial, but Édouard De Lamaze, the twins’ lawyer, is convinced that Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff will be buried together. “Life did not separate them, death is not going to separate them,” said the lawyer.