PARIS (dpa-AFX) – France’s Economics and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has tested positive for the corona virus. He immediately went into domestic isolation in accordance with health regulations. He said he had no symptoms on Friday evening via Twitter. He will remain in quarantine for seven days and continue to perform his duties.

The 51-year-old politician is not the first member of the French government to have contracted the virus. Right at the beginning of the pandemic in March, the former Minister of Culture and current Minister for Foreign Trade, Franck Riester, tested positive for Sars-CoV-2./sg/DP/fba