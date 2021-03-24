‘Nomadland’, the film of the year, finally arrives in Spanish cinemas this week. Based on a book of the same name by Jessica Bruder, the story is a visual account of contemporary nomads who emerged after the 2008 recession. While researching for the book, Bruder spent years following nomads across the country and Doing so revealed an invisible but significant portion of the American workforce. Director Chloé Zhao spent months filming her lead, Frances McDormand, in a used van in an effort to better understand the nature of these nomads, many of them real people who play themselves in the film.

The ‘Nomadland’ star made a promise to her husband, filmmaker Joel Coen (of the Coen brothers), that when he turned 65 he would change his name to Fern, ride in an RV, and start smoking Lucky Strikes now. drink Wild Turkey whiskey. Now, at 63, McDormand fulfills the promise in a somewhat different way, shooting a film that opens the way not only to a brutal journey on the roads of America, but also to a poignant inner world. As a child, the actress lived a nomadic lifestyle, always traveling with her parents. Very relevant to the nomadic lifestyle portrayed in the film, because the actress was adopted with her sister by the McDormand family and they lived in Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. Actually, Frances McDormand was born Cynthia Ann Smith in 1957 in Gibson City, Illinois, to a single mother. After a year and a half, she was adopted by Vernon and Noreen McDormand, who changed her name to Frances. Protagonist and producer of ‘Nomadland’, McDormand is grateful for the Oscar nominations and awards he has been collecting throughout the year.

-Is it true that this movie has changed you so much that now you intend to spend part of the year on the road, like a nomad?

-‘Nomadland ‘has made me understand the meaning of living without putting down roots and now I prefer a glass of Casamigos tequila than a plate of duck with orange. Last winter I invested in a caravan because I intend to cross the country this March to visit my friends on the East Coast on my way to Canada, where I have another project this summer.

-Fern is his alter ego in ‘Nomadland’, a woman who explores life on the margins of society. What would you highlight from your trip?

-One of the most rewarding experiences we offer the viewer is a catharsis. People not only look at their navel, but they have the possibility of visualizing small lives with a unique value. You don’t have to pack everything and hit the road like Fern, just enjoy them from your seat at the movie theater. I think this pandemic has forced us to slow down and look at the things that we have been pursuing from another perspective.

-Is it true that you approached Chloé Zhao to work together after seeing ‘The Rider’, the director’s debut at the Toronto Film Festival?

-Yes. I realized from the first moment that I was facing a high-caliber filmmaker. It was I who sought her out to join this project. At first, I was only going to produce the film, but the circumstances to get financial support forced me to star in it. Now I am happy to have taken this initiative.

-Does he have the soul of a nomad?

-I have always been attracted to the road from the perspective of a young man, but being able to put myself in the place of people who are rediscovering themselves on the road in the twilight of their life was a very different experience. Most people love to tell you their stories, if you are willing to listen. It helped that many of the co-stars had no idea that I was an actress. Swankie, one of the film’s most endearing nomads, thought I was just another woman on the road, so she trusted me as just another dweller in the vans. Bob Wells, another nomad, was also unfamiliar with me before filming an emotional scene in which my character remembers her late husband, Bo. Then, privately, he told me that it meant a lot to him to tell him that story and that everything was going to be okay. I had to tell him that my husband’s name was Joel, he was alive, he made movies and I was going home with him after that scene.

-You live in an isolated coastal town in California and seem to have always subscribed to the philosophy of “less is more” when it comes to possessions. Did the experience of filming ‘Nomadland’ underscore those beliefs?

-I am trying to practice a life without needs, to feel less attracted to shiny or glamorous things. With what I have earned I have enough for the rest of my life and I don’t need more. We have always lived without luxury, trying to keep our expenses to a minimum. I try to practice my philosophy as much as I can and at the same time spread the word. As I get older, the most important thing to me is maintaining the environment where my cellular structure feeds. And in that sense, it has nothing to do with bricks and concrete. I love the land.

-Do you look a lot like the character you play in the film?

-It’s interesting, because the biggest difference between Fern and me is that I left my home, my working-class life, when I was 17 years old and never came back. But in the movie, Fern makes that decision at age 61. She decided to stay in a rural town with a man who fell in love with her, but doesn’t create her own destiny until he dies. As an actress, I have been practicing the idea of ​​pretending, of being someone else, for 38 years. There is always a part of each character that resembles the life of the actor. And in this case, Fern is very close to me, but I don’t know if I can say that she is like me.

-You don’t appear much in Hollywood, you seem to avoid fame.

-I don’t think of myself as a famous person, I don’t consider myself a star and I don’t like the idea of ​​being recognized. I prefer to lose myself within the characters I play, that is the only mystery that I enjoy in my profession, otherwise I try to lead a normal life.