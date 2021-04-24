The 2021 Oscar Awards will be held this Sunday, April 25 in the auditorium of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. At the gala, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will recognize the best directors, actors and production team who participated in films that were released during 2020.

In this way, the Academy Awards will celebrate its 93rd edition, which will take place in four different locations and will have the American filmmaker Steven Soderbergh as head of the direction of the important event.

One of the favorites to win the best actress award is, according to bookmakers, Frances McDormand, who for these Oscars 2021 was nominated for her participation in the film Nomadland, where she plays the role of Fern.

Therefore, before the ceremony, find out who the actress Frances McDormand is and what are the best films in which she has worked since she began her career in the cinema.

Who is Frances McDormand?

Frances McDormand is an American actress who won two Oscars for Best Actress for Fargo, directed by the Cohen brothers, and Three Ads on the Outskirts, by Anglo-Irish film director Martin McDonagh.

He was born in Illinois on June 23, 1957 and grew up in Pittsburgh with his Canadian adoptive parents. From a very young age, she had a special penchant for acting, which is why she began a career in the theater, which eventually earned her a BA in Dramatic Art and an MA from Yale University.

Her first film role was in the film Easy Blood, directed by the American Joel Cohen, in 1984. From that year on, she began a career full of successes for the actress, as she participated in important independent films and achieved great accolades.

Scene from the movie Cold Blood (1984). Photo: YouTube capture

Best Frances McDormand movies

Easy Blood (1984)

Mississippi burns (1989)

Hidden Agenda (1990)

Road to Paradise (1997)

Fargo ( 1997)

Almost gangsters (2000)

When you least expect it (2003)

In the Land of Men (2005)

Three advertisements on the outskirts (2017).

In which category is Frances McDormand nominated?

In this edition of the Oscars, Frances McDormand is nominated for best actress for her role in Nomadland, where she plays the character Fern, a woman who abandons everything to travel the United States with her truck, while resorting to temporary work in factories to support herself financially.

In addition, thanks to the fact that she was also the producer of this film, the American could win the award for best film, together with the film director Chloé Zhao, who has also been nominated in the best director category, where she is a favorite to win the statuette.

Frances McDormand’s nomination for best actress has made history in the film industry, since only two other great actresses had been nominated in five different decades: Katherine Hepburn Y Meryl Streep.

When are the Oscars 2021?

As every year, the delivery of Oscar awards will be held in the majestic auditorium of the Dolby Theater from Los Angeles in California. The acclaimed event will take place this Sunday, April 25, and will be attended by various celebrities from the film industry.

What time do the Oscars 2021 start?

The long-awaited 93rd edition of the Academy Awards will begin at 7:00 pm (Peru). From this time on, fans of the seventh art will be waiting for the winners of the statuettes in each category.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

For the entire Latin American region, the transmission will be provided by TNT and TNT Series. While for the United States, ABC will be in charge of carrying the images of the awards.