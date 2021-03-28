Taken from El Correo.com

Frances McDormand stars in Nomadland, the season’s favorite movie. The story of a woman who takes a trip through the American West in a motor home has six nominations for the night of April 25 at the Oscars, which has made her the center of Hollywood attention.

Is it true that this movie has changed you so much that you now intend to spend part of the year on the road, like a nomad?

Nomadland It has made me understand the meaning of living without taking root and now I prefer a glass of tequila than a plate of duck with orange. Last winter I invested in a caravan because I intend to cross the country to visit my friends on the east coast on my way to Canada, where I have another project this summer.

Fern is his alter ego in Nomadland, a woman who explores life on the margins of society. What would you highlight from your trip?

One of the most rewarding experiences we offer the viewer is a catharsis. People not only look at their navel, but they have the possibility of visualizing small lives with a unique value. You don’t have to pack everything and hit the road like Fern, just enjoy them from your seat at the movie theater. I think this pandemic has forced us to slow down and look at the things that we have been pursuing from another perspective.

Is it true that you approached Chloé Zhao to work together after seeing The Rider, the director’s debut at the Toronto Film Festival?

Yes. I realized from the first moment that I was facing a high-caliber filmmaker. It was I who sought her out to join this project. At first, I was only going to produce the film, but the circumstances to get financial support forced me to star in it. Now I am happy to have taken this initiative.

Do you have the soul of a nomad?

I have always been drawn to the road from the perspective of a young man , but being able to put myself in the shoes of people who are rediscovering themselves on the road in the twilight of their life was a very different experience. Most people love to tell you their stories, if you are willing to listen. It helped that many of the co-stars had no idea that I was an actress.

You don’t appear in Hollywood much, you seem to avoid fame.

I don’t think of myself as a famous person, I don’t consider myself a star, and I don’t like the idea of ​​being recognized. I prefer to lose myself within the characters I play, that is the only mystery that I enjoy in my profession, otherwise I try to lead a normal life.

Does he look a lot like the character he plays in the film?

It’s interesting, because the biggest difference between me and Fern is that I left my home, my working-class life, when I was 17 and never came back. But in the movie, Fern makes that decision at age 61. She decided to stay in a rural town with a man who fell in love with her, but doesn’t create her own destiny until he dies. As an actress, I have been practicing the idea of ​​pretending, of being someone else, for 38 years. There is always a part of each character that resembles the life of the actor. And in this case, Fern is very close to me, but I don’t know if I can say that she is like me.

