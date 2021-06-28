The French team is playing it against a Switzerland that has not shown too many virtues in a group stage full of surprising teams. A defeat for the French would be news of an international uproar. If Griezmann maintains the level and Benzema and Mbappé take a step forward, this selection is a roller.
Despite criticism for his match against the Portuguese team, Hugo Lloris he will maintain his fixed position in the goal. The Tottenham goalkeeper has lost that agility so characteristic of yesteryear, but he is still a reliable goalkeeper who has given a lot to this team.
In defense highlights the return of Benjamin Pavard, who will return to eleven after his absence in the last game of the group stage. Koundé played a great game but it is not his position. In the axis of the rear will be Varane Y Kimpembe those in charge of embittering Seferovic’s afternoon. Rafael Varane is completing a magnificent European Championship prior to the decision on his continuity at Real Madrid. On the left side, despite the fact that Lucas Digne is a spectacular player, Deschamps will opt for his namesake Lucas Hernandez, who is undoubtedly much more prepared defensively than the Everton player.
In the middle of the field Kanté Y Pogba are fixed. The Eurocup that the Manchester United player is carrying out is enough for him to opt for the MVP of the competition at this point. The other midfielder will come from between Rabiot, Tolisso and Lemar. In 90min we bet because the French coach opts for Adrien rabiot, as the French newspapers place him ahead of the other two players.
The attack tip does not have too much mystery. Even less after the injury of Ousmane Dembélé, a key player in the offensive field. We will see Kylian Mbappé on the left side, to Antoine Griezmann on the right but constantly falling to the middle and at the tip to the great Karim Benzema, which comes from scoring a double against the already eliminated Portugal.
