The New Popular Front (NFP) which brings together left-wing parties is to nominate a prime ministerial candidate this week to be appointed and govern with his own programme and not in coalition with the outgoing majority of the president, Emmanuel Macron.

“This week we have to be able to prepare a candidacy,” stressed the first secretary of the Socialist Party (PS) on Monday, Olivier Faurewho insisted that Macron must acknowledge that he “has been defeated” in the legislative elections of June 30 and July 7.

In an interview with France Info, Faure declined to comment on who could be prime minister, other than to exclude the leader of La France Insoumise (LFI), Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and to point out that it will have to “be able to dialogue with the outside” because the relative majority of the NFP will have to be “expanded.”

The left-wing coalition comprising the LFI, the PS, the Ecologists and the French Communist Party (PCF) became the leading political bloc in the general elections with around 182 seats out of a total of 577, i.e. far from the 289 needed for an absolute majority.

On this point, Faure noted that “the reality of power will be in Parliament” and that “majorities will probably have to be found text by text.”

The block of parties that supported Macron’s outgoing government came in second with around 168 deputies. (it had 250 in the last National Assembly), while Marine Le Pen’s far right, despite recording the greatest gains of all groups, has to be content with 143 seats (it had 89).

LFI MP Manuel Bompard, who is one of Mélenchon’s lieutenants, insisted that in Sunday’s vote there were “losers” who were “Macronism and Marine Le Pen’s National Rally” (RN), while the NFP “is the first political party in the National Assembly, the one that must govern.”

In another interview with France 2, Bombard confirmed that discussions will continue today between the parties in the left-wing coalition, which will propose “a method and a name” for a prime minister to implement their programme because “we have to respect the word we have given to the voters.”

Asked how they would implement this programme without having a majority to approve it in Parliament, the LFI MP recalled that the outgoing Macron government did not have an absolute majority either.

For the socialist leader, “the Macronist camp must show responsibility” and say whether or not they are willing to join their votes in the future with the RN to overthrow an NFP government with a motion of censure. And in this regard, he recalled that the left did not do so in the previous legislature, although it was technically possible.

The leader of the Ecologists, Marine Tondelier, insisted that Macron “should officially call the NFP today to give him the name of a prime minister.”

Macron announced last night that he would take his time, particularly in structuring the new National Assembly, to decide on the government that could be formed.

Gabriel Attal resigns but remains provisionally “to guarantee the stability of the country”



Gabriel Attal on Monday submitted his resignation as Prime Minister to French President Emmanuel Macronwhich has asked him to remain in office temporarily to manage current affairs and ensure stability while a new government is formed following the legislative elections.

Sources at the presidency explained that Macron, who had received Attal at the Elysée Palace mid-morning, asked him once he had handed in his resignation to “stay as prime minister for the time being to guarantee the stability of the country”, without setting any deadline.

The sources said the head of state thanked Attal for having led the last election campaigns, first in the European elections and then in the legislative elections.

The French Prime Minister had already announced, after the results of the second round of the legislative elections were known last night, in which his group lost the relative majority with which he had governed, that he would resign but could continue in office “as long as duty demands.”

Especially since France is hosting the Paris Olympic Games, which will take place from 26 July to 11 August, and which represent a challenge, particularly in terms of security.

Macron, for his part, also announced last night that he would take time to examine the results of the elections and check “the structuring of the new National Assembly”, in order to decide on the government that could be formed.

The head of state, who in France is the one who appoints the prime minister – although the latter then has to answer to the National Assembly, since the Chamber can overthrow him with a motion of censure – assured that “in his role as guarantor of the institutions, he will ensure that the sovereign decision of the French is respected.”

It remains to be seen whether the same structure of the government will be maintained in this new provisional phase, with the mainstays being the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, responsible for security at the Olympic Games, or the Minister of the Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire.