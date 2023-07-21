Home page politics

Split

French President Emmanuel Macron is reshuffling the government. © Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP/dpa

After the pension dispute and the recent unrest, French President Macron is reorganizing his government team. Who is affected?

Paris – French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government a year after taking office. The important departments of economy, foreign and domestic policy as well as defense and justice are not affected, as the Élysée Palace in Paris announced.

Among other things, the education and health ministers will be exchanged. State Secretary Marlène Schiappa, who posed for Playboy magazine in the spring and caused a stir, is also leaving the government.

Other personal details

A government reshuffle had been in the air in France for weeks, and there was also speculation about a change at the top of the government. However, Macron had already made it clear on Tuesday that he was sticking with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye, who was rarely present, must leave the government, as must Health Minister François Braun. Neither of them went through a career in politics, but as history professors or emergency physicians were considered men of the trade.

Gabriel Attal, previously Deputy Minister for Public Finances, will take over the education department. With Aurélien Rousseau, the former head of the Prime Minister’s team is moving to the head of the Ministry of Health.

government under pressure

Macron and the center government are weakened after months of fighting over the pension reform that was ultimately pushed through. The government, which has not had an absolute majority in the National Assembly since the parliamentary elections a year ago, was unable to secure a reliable majority for its key project with votes from the opposition.

The population’s massive and recurring protests against the reform also put them under pressure. Added to this were the recent unrest following the death of a youth during a police check.

Macron, who still has almost four more years in office, recently wanted to score points with numerous appearances in the country and topics such as health and education. For the national holiday on July 14, he had set a 100-day deadline to take the reins more firmly in his hands. It was now said from those around him that the goal had been achieved and that things had calmed down again. dpa