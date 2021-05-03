D.he job title painter or artist does not exist in French with the same naturalness of an added syllable “in”. The mostly masculine professions can only be accompanied by a feminine article – une peintre, une artiste – or the word woman: “Peintres Femmes, 1780–1830. Naissance d’un combat ”- meaning the“ birth of a fight ”- is the title of the exhibition at the Musée du Luxembourg in Paris, for which the linguistic struggle to name female painters becomes a parable. Establishing and asserting yourself as an artist required the highest level of commitment and ambition. In a good seventy paintings, the exhibition shows forty female painters from a period from the Enlightenment to Romanticism, who can be considered pioneers on the long road to conquering equal rights and opportunities.

For some years now, more and more often forgotten or little-known because hardly received artists have been presented in retrospectives. It has become evidence that the history of art, which was mainly pursued by male historians until well into the twentieth century, has to be rewritten with the retroactive consideration of female artists. The group show at the Musée du Luxembourg shows numerous female painters and instead of concentrating on the individual, it is more a social phenomenon. In the span of half a century, the ideas of the Enlightenment and the French Revolution laid the germ of an idea of ​​equality. Institutions and above all training studios were carefully opened to women despite great resistance.

In 1783 two female painters were admitted to the Academy: Adélaïde Labille-Guiard (1749–1803), who came from a middle-class background and whose talent found support from academicians, and Élisabeth-Louise Vigée Le Brun (1755–1842), daughter of a pastel painter, who received royal intercession through her excellent portraits of Marie-Antoinette. Vigée Le Brun even took it upon himself to run her candidacy with a history painting, the noblest and “great” genre that women were not allowed to do, also because it required nude studies. Vigée Le Brun took two bastions of a male domain in one go. There is something bold about her paintings. casually laced with a blood-red ribbon or self-confident, a little challenging, looking at the viewer with a pencil in one hand, a bundle of brushes in the other.

In 1791 the National Assembly withdrew control of its salon from the Academy and founded a salon “libre et universel”, which allowed non-academic and thus more female artists. During the revolution, thirty female painters exhibited there with a participation of around nine percent; in the mid-1920s the figure was fifteen percent and two hundred women artists. Painting, especially the “small” genres, became really fashionable, with female painters receiving particular attention. Leaving the socially assigned sphere of the domestic was one of the boundaries that women had to undertake in order to establish themselves professionally as artists. An ironic painting by Marie-Nicole Vestier (1767–1846) makes the dilemma clear. Under the title “The author has her occupations” she shows herself at work on the easel. Next to her, a baby is kicking in a portable crib. At the moment that she captures with her painting from 1793, she turns straight to the viewer, shows her child with one hand and holds a brush and palette in the other. Marie-Nicole Vestier makes one of the debates of her time the subject of the picture.