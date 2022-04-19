Opinion polls show that more than half of the French are primarily interested in issues such as purchasing power, wages and rising energy prices, while immigration, health reform and education lag behind.

According to observers, the two candidates rely heavily on the economic program as an effective tool to win the race.

In this regard, political analyst Nizar Al-Jalidi, editor-in-chief of the “Voice of the Two Banks” website in Paris, believes that the critical economic situation the country is going through, following the repercussions of the war Ukraine, imposes on the next president of France to draw up a program of reform and treatment and provide convincing solutions to the citizens.

Ukraine crisis casts a heavy shadow

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Jalidi says that the economic situation in France in general is experiencing great tension due to the Ukraine war, and the resulting unprecedented rise in the prices of goods and food products, as well as the continuous threats between Russia and the European Union countries regarding stopping gas imports. Russia, which means that the country is threatened by cold waves and interruption of food commodities and basic materials.

According to Jelidi, the two competing candidates have strong economic programs if they are implemented on the ground, but with regard to Macron, there have been many promises that have not been fulfilled since 2017, and Le Pen is facing mass demonstrations in the country to reject the rise of the extreme right to the Elysee, denouncing that it would mean The fall of the French Democratic Republic and the principles of liberties, explaining that these matters greatly confuse the balance of power in the elections.

For his part, the outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to exploit economic growth during his reign as a trump card to resolve the heated second round of the presidential elections.

According to economic estimates, the French economy has recovered faster than expected from the Corona virus crisis, as growth last year reached a 52-year high at 7%, in addition, unemployment fell to its lowest level in 10 years. The purchasing power of consumers rose, and foreign investment began to flow in.

Macron, the economist, is competing with an ambitious plan

Since coming to power in 2017, Macron, an investment banker and former economy minister, has pushed through a series of reforms, including loosening labor rules to make it easier to hire and fire workers, cutting unemployment benefits and lowering capital and income taxes for both families and businesses.

According to his announced economic programme, the French leader plans to double the free market reforms he implemented during his first term, as the main item in his program was to increase the minimum retirement age to 65 from 62.

Macron also pledges to make some welfare benefits conditional on 15-20 hours of training, similar to policies in countries such as the United States or Britain.

What about Le Pen?

In return, Le Pen abandoned her earlier plans to leave the eurozone and repay France’s debt in francs and pledged to cut contributions to the EU’s coffers. Such a move would put Paris on a collision course with the European Commission and other EU members.

She insists that French law should have the upper hand over EU rules, in defiance of the bloc’s supreme court, and says she eventually wants to replace the EU with a “Europe of Nations”, although she has not yet made clear what that would look like.

Le Pen will also employ thousands of customs agents to check goods entering France, including from other European Union countries, in the name of fighting fraud. Analysts say that would undermine the single market.