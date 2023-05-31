“We are making reforms. Growth remained at 0.2 percent in the first quarter,” Le Maire told France Inter radio.

Official data showed that the French economy grew by 0.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the same outcome on an annual and quarterly basis.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also said he is committed to forecasting economic growth of 1 percent this year, adding that inflation is slowing sharply.

“I still expect us to achieve economic growth at 1 percent, although I know the risks affecting growth,” Le Maire said. “Inflation is also slowing, slowing sharply.”

Coordinated inflation is slowing to a 12-month low

Coordinated French inflation slowed more than expected in May to its lowest level in a year as increases in energy and food prices moderated, according to preliminary official data.

Preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies showed that the country’s consumer price index slowed in May by more than expected, to 5.1 percent, from 5.9 percent in April.

Reuters had forecast inflation slowing to 5.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, the inflation index recorded a negative number, contrary to expectations, at 0.1 percent.

According to preliminary figures released on Wednesday, the consumer price index harmonized with the European Union in France fell in May to negative range at 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, against expectations that it would rise by 0.3 percent.

The annual harmonized inflation rate also slowed to 6 percent, the lowest level since May 2022, against Reuters expectations of 6.4 percent.

In particular, energy price inflation slowed, falling from 6.8 percent in April to 2.0 percent in May, while food price inflation also eased, from 15.0 percent to 14.1 percent.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is used to measure inflation in the eurozone, and it is “harmonized” because all EU countries follow the same methodology for calculating inflation.