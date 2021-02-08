A.m last Saturday in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris: In a former riding arena where King Louis XVIII’s life guards used to be. trained, the small town set up a corona test center at the end of November. Without an appointment, everyone receives a PCR test – free of charge. Six people are queuing this morning, the waiting time is barely ten minutes and the result is there no more than five hours later.

After France failed to keep up with the testing during the first virus wave, they are now going into full force. Everyone should be able to find out quickly whether they are infected.

The strategy of mass tests is expensive, it is said to have already cost around 3 billion euros, experts estimate, but France wants to afford it because it allows those tested to increase their freedom of movement and participate in economic life. In the vaccination campaign, however, France is lagging behind. The government and the authorities got off to a slow start and initially relied on vaccinating the elderly in the sometimes remote old people’s homes. The race to catch up is now underway – at least where there is enough vaccine available. The coveted vaccines are also in short supply in France.

For this reason, too, France is not a good example in the fight against Covid-19. It doesn’t control the pandemic. The number of deaths has fallen sharply, but the number of infections remains stubbornly high. “Whether we need new restrictions will depend on whether we can curb the progress of the virus variation from Great Britain,” said virologist Arnaud Fontanet, on the weekend of the Sunday newspaper JDD.

The schools were and are open

France initiated and ended its second hard lockdown earlier than Germany. It began at the end of October because the number of infections had soared to up to 50,000 sick people per day on a seven-day average (with 66 million inhabitants). During this time, only grocery stores were allowed to remain open and the children and young people continued to go to school. That is still the case today.

When the seven-day incidence fell to around 11,000 infections per day in mid-December, the shops were allowed to reopen. The same was true for service providers such as hairdressers and hotels. Restaurants, bars and cultural institutions are still closed. In addition, a curfew has been in effect nationwide since mid-December – it only started at 8 p.m., and since mid-January at 6 p.m.

This strategy was only partially successful. The number of infections has been rising again since the beginning of December; Recently, the mutants have been of particular concern. At the moment around 20,000 new infections are reported every day. Now the school holidays have started in some parts of the country. The government is also urging companies to send more workers to work from home. “There are still too many companies in which ‘télétravail’ would be possible, but not at all or too little,” said Prime Minister Jean Castex recently, calling on the public administration to set a good example. Apparently there are still too many employees in the office there too.

Fewer dead than in Germany

Hospital deliveries are increasing again noticeably, but capacities in the intensive care units have already been expanded and the number of deaths is limited. In terms of population size, it is significantly lower than in Germany, Spain, Ireland, Great Britain or Portugal. In the past week, an average of 376 deaths per day were counted. However, the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is high at almost 79,000 deaths.

President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out a new hard lockdown for the time being, but further restrictions are possible. A week ago, entry into France was made difficult and shopping centers with more than 20,000 square meters had to close again. Travel to countries outside the EU and from there to France is only possible if there is a valid reason.

During the second wave, however, the French economy did not collapse as much as in other countries. Last year the gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 8.3 percent. In the fourth quarter of 2020, for example, Spain, Portugal, Austria and Italy were worse off. In the second quarter, France suffered the second sharpest slump in the euro area after Spain with minus 18.8 percent of GDP because of its strict lockdown.