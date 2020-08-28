More and more people believe that the world as it exists is going to collapse and that we must prepare for it now. The coronavirus crisis has strengthened them in their conviction. Investigation of the investigation unit of Radio France on the movements of survivalism.

Before confinement, Yves Cochet toured the TV and radio sets. The former Minister of the Environment and mathematician, author of In the face of collapse, think you have to prepare for the worst. “Earth will eventually defend itself and take revenge“, he predicts. From English to collapse (“to collapse”), collapsology, or theory of collapse, is notably conceptualized in France by the agronomist Pablo Servigne, co-author of How everything can fall apart. It has become all the more widespread in recent times as the Covid-19 crisis shows that a collapse is plausible, according to collapsologists. “The economy has not completely stopped, recognizes Pablo Servigne. But we have seen that the collapse of some economies has allowed a decline, certainly significant in greenhouse gas emissions, but not at all sufficient. “

The worst would therefore be ahead of us. But on the form it will take, two theories coexist without opposing each other. The collapse, think the collapsologists, could have an economic and social dimension (productivism would generate a social crisis that would threaten to explode), or an environmental dimension (the planet is in danger, and this can lead to the disappearance of species and ‘possible natural disasters). A theory today validated by many environmental activists. “United Nations scientists predict that by 2048, there will be a global collapse in commercial fishing, explains Lamya Essemlali, president of the Sea Shepherd France association. The death of the ocean is the end of our civilization. If we don’t save the ocean, we’ll die with it.“While collapsologists remain a minority, this feeling that the future is increasingly bleak seems to be widely shared.”The imagination of the end of the world is infecting our minds, believes sociologist Bertrand Vidal, author of Survivalism (Arkhé, 2018). We are in the process of moving from the ideology of progress to that of regret, with its procession of nostalgia and ‘it was better before’.“

This “ideology of regret” does not only lead to nostalgic thoughts. Some are already thinking very concretely about what might happen in the event of riots or natural disasters, and they are preparing accordingly. In the wake of collapsology, there are “survivalists” who can be divided into two “schools”. On the one hand, the “individualists”, who are preparing to flee with their families against others, believe that the stronger must sacrifice the weaker, and are ready to use arms if necessary. We find in particular the Swiss Piero San Giorgio. Figure of the far right identity, segregationist, he believes that the danger could come from a potential wave of migration. On the other hand, we find the “solidarity” survivalists, who think, on the contrary, that only mutual aid between individuals and new forms of solidarity will make it possible to get out.

For Yves Cochet, “it will be necessary to create eco-places, eco-villages, it will be necessary to live locally”. (NICCOLÓ PONTIGIA / EYEEM / EYEEM)

Like Yves Cochet, the latter plead for the emergence of new forms of local democracies. The former Minister of the Environment has also put his ideas into practice in an ecovillage in Brittany, convinced that, to respond to the coming collapse, the solution is not in individual withdrawal. “Take refuge in a bunker, it won’t work, anticipates the former minister. We must create ‘biotopes of social healing’, schools, ecovillages… We will have to live locally. Help each other, or kill each other.”

Survivalists, still relatively few in number, are more and more present on Facebook and Youtube. On these platforms, they exchange tips for surviving in precarious shelter, making fires with stones or a phone battery, and hunting with arrows. Also included are tips for getting the best laying hens to raise at home. Some Facebook groups, like Transition 2030, have more than 20,000 people. Among the most active, we can mention Megan. This follower of survivalism internships (see below) spends most of his time in the forest. “I created comfort zones in the woods for fun, but as we teach the trainees, all you need is a tarp and a good sleeping bag to last a very long time, no need to have a hard shelter .“Even extreme temperatures don’t scare him:”I am lucky to have good material “, Megan adds.

Others are preparing to confine themselves and investing in shelters. This is the case of Enzo Petrone. At the head of the Amesis company, he offers the construction of bunkers for 50,000 euros. “Myself, I have two bunkers, one in Switzerland and one in France“, he recounts. He is already preparing for the worst. “I have a box of iodine pills in my pocket, a mask in the car, a radiation detector… We don’t wait until the last moment, things can go very quickly. In five minutes there can be a disaster. A true survivalist is always ready.“

The development of survivalism also involves the purchase of so-called survival equipment. (ROBIN SKJOLDBORG / DIGITAL VISION)

The rise of survivalists coincides with the emergence of a new economy. It is reflected in particular by the development of survival courses. Frédéric Cuvelier, a former special forces officer, organizes this type of training course via his Survivor attitude site. During these sessions, he anticipates the most extreme cases. “If there is a major crisis, the state will no longer be able to provide for us, does he think. There are not enough soldiers and police in France to protect us. We will be on our own.“With the option” urban survival “for example, these courses begin with a 48 hour fast, then the participants are” released “in town.”We give them a sleeping bag, their identity card, some money to be in order with the law, and a phone to call us if there is anything, enthuses Frédéric Cuvelier. Security level there are not too many risks, but it allows them to gain confidence. They must live like a tramp, like a castaway from life, like a migrant.“

But there are some who go much further. Denis Tribaudeau offers survival trips, a mix of Koh Lanta and of Meeting in unknown land. “I take them all over the planet, to live a human experience, an adventure where they would never have been. The goal is for everyone to find their place in the collective“, explains the one who is also a specialist in bow hunting. These courses cost between 700 euros in Portugal (without the plane) and nearly 17,000 euros all inclusive, for 21 days in the Himalayas.

Poster for a survival camp organized in the Philippines. (Denis Tribaudeau)

The development of survivalism also involves the purchase of so-called survival equipment. “We see more and more tarpaulins, which are used for shelters. But it is mainly material for bivouacking, for wild camping“, confirms Frédéric Cuvelier. In this market, new objects are appearing, such as pocket solar panels, which you can hang on your backpack, to recharge your phone battery or your lamp, even in cloudy weather.”Before, these are objects that we mainly sold to the military, possibly to the police, says Frank Douville, director of the online sales company Welkit. Now we sell it to civilians. Sales have doubled or tripled since 2015.“

As in any business, companies sponsor the most famous survivalists. So Denis Tribaudeau, takes advantage of this material for free. “I am offered satellite phones, I test shoes, I am offered watches, which I am almost asked to break, he laughs. Lately, tour operators are interested in my survival trips.”

Many survivalists live in fear of a nuclear accident. Companies offer underground shelters resistant to radiation to the mayors of municipalities close to power plants. But a wealthy clientele is also appearing in this market. “We have a collective shelter in Paris for people who only want to rent places for the year, says Enzo Petrone, from Amésis. In case of a problem, they can come there, there is food, they each have their own little corner with a bed. “The price for a place in this collective shelter?”It’s 10,000 euros, for a period of five years “, indicated Enzo Petrone.

Survivalism is also big business for the publishing community. Many books teach how to live in self-sufficiency, how to build a greenhouse, root cellar or orchard, how to raise chickens and rabbits, etc. The Ulmer publishing house publishes 50 such works each year. “We explain for example how to build a natural cellar, indicates Antoine Isambert, its director. It is not a question of building a bunker and isolating oneself from the world, it is the techniques to consume less energy and behave more ecologically virtuous. As in the 18th century.“Old” recipes “given to survivalist sauce.

Model of civil protection shelter – bunker of 26 m² offered by the Amesis company, for a family of four. (Amesis)

Some observers are worried about the way in which some survivalist activists might evolve. Beyond the idealistic side that a return to nature can inspire, part of this movement seems to want to radicalize. Feeling in danger of disappearing, and perceiving the political sphere as unable to respond to an emergency, she would try to harden her way of responding to it. “We are at a time when we are dealing with people who are in civil disobedience, who demand a peaceful approach, analysis Blaise Mao, journalist at the magazine Uzbec & Rica. Movement Extinction rebellion, who comes from England, is conquering Europe at high speed around nonviolent action. On the other hand, the junction which is potentially ‘dangerous’ would be the return to direct action on very identified targets, around technology or technical progress. Direct, radical actions, which are now much more accepted by public opinion.”