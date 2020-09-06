A summer in nursing home (FREDERIQUE MARIE / FRANCE INFO)

How did a 21-year-old young man, Baptiste, who spent a summer month in an nursing home experience this unprecedented experience and feel this universe, to say the least, constrained by the measures of the health crisis linked to the coronavirus?

Many of these residents in nursing homes are very old, the average age nonetheless 90 to 95 years old, explains Baptiste, hearing is not really what it used to be, so a smile and lip-reading help a lot. , but in this time of health crisis, things are not that simple.

“So there it was complicated, underlines the young man, when I spoke (with the mask) I made a lot of signs with my eyes. It is true that not touching them, to help them etc, is complicated. After that, sometimes you have to know how to stay human too, when I was asked, can you help me put on my sweater, I was the only one available, so I washed my hands, I helped him put on his sweater. sweater, I took over my hands. There is a bond that has been created quite naturally over time. “

They said they hoped to die at home, naturally, quietly, adds Baptiste.

I was faced with sentences, words that I found a little harsh, when someone said to me for example: ‘well I would like to go home and finish this quietly’, well, it is 8:10 am, and us, all we can say is: orange juice or prune juice? For me, I had the impression that it was that: to really take the present and to enjoy it this present. Many have told me of a little feeling of imprisonment … Baptiste, 21 years old

A month of August that changed Baptiste’s perception of this generation that the political world, the media and the TV shows, in general, do not bring to the fore.

All the same, I came across unhappy people, who are waiting for death … These people are afraid to disturb, you have to really ask them, because they will not dare to disturb you … Baptiste, 21, intern in nursing home this summer

The number of clusters has further increased and the rise in new cases continues among those over 75 years of age. Aude, Nièvre, Bas-Rhin, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Ile-de-France and Paris. About 14 establishments have taken total or room containment measures, after suspicions or proven cases. Dozens of other nursing homes have exceptionally opened their doors and tightened their restrictions.

To confinement, we must add the psychic, emotional, and physical consequences that result in the slip syndrome: The slip syndrome or abandonment, or psychogenic death, is the act of giving up life following an event. traumatic, when there is no organic cause. It affects the elderly, sick, traumatized or disabled. It is not suicide, nor depression. Non-existent social links, understaffed medical teams, all this translates into a loneliness that has become daily for the elderly.

The protocol put in place by the Ministry of Health gives a clear answer: “The request for a visit comes from the resident, and in the event that the resident cannot express it formally in first intention, his opinion is requested as to the possibility of a visit.“.

But the decision is taken by the management. It all depends on the health situation of the residence, and if the risks are too great, expect that visits will be prohibited for the moment, or supervised even more strictly. To note that “residents for whom confinement has a strong impact on physical and mental health“are prioritized in the implementation of these visits.

Residents’ relatives are assigned a visit period of less than one hour, and the visit takes place outside the establishment, inside in a furnished space, or in a room, when the resident’s travel is required. impossible.

The protocol has changed slightly, allowing “more than two” visits when done outdoors, with only two people in a room. Minors are also allowed again on these visits. Note that barrier gestures and physical distancing measures must be scrupulously observed. Visitors must also wash their hands once arrived, their temperature must be controlled by the establishment and they must declare on their honor “that he has not taken an antipyretic treatment (paracetamol, aspirin, etc.) within 12 hours“.

The visiting relative must also complete a self-questionnaire on site, and put on a mask, either brought by him or provided by the establishment. Any exchange of objects or food is strictly prohibited, and all surfaces touched during the visit are strictly disinfected. Essential measures to ensure the safety of all.