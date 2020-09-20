3rd prize Bernard Serres, a resident of the Residence Domitys Le Griffon d’Or in Saint-Brieuc. He told a story using the daisy, which was his wife’s favorite flower. “I love you a little… madly.” (BERNARD SERRES)

Retirement Plus, the retirement home guidance organization launched a major solidarity, art and entertainment action at the national level, and offers all EHPAD residents and senior residences to participate in a major painting competition. A large information campaign has been organized since the beginning of January 2020 in order to warn establishments and to suggest that they register their residents.

Retraite Plus is an organization specializing in advice and guidance in retirement homes. Since 2005, it has provided free support to the elderly in their search for a retirement home or home help.

This competition highlights the importance of all art forms as an effective means of communication, expression and self-esteem. The benefits of this type of activity have been demonstrated for the physical and moral health of the elderly, and especially for those who are dependent and suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.

the theme of the competition: flowers. Nature is a very rich subject, allowing participants to demonstrate imagination and a sense of observation. This competition was extended due to the pandemic, some artists continued to paint in the chamber due to the confinement.

This competition brought together more than 200 establishments and more than 1,600 residents from service residences and EHPADs in France and Belgium. Much like music therapy, art therapy stimulated residents during this time of social and family loneliness.

The results and awards ceremony took place last June. The jury chose 30 winners including Arlette, 87, from the Residence Domitys Le Griffon D’or, in Saint-Brieuc, who took 9th place. Like Arlette, Jeannine came at a price. It also belongs to the Maison Griffon d’or of Saint-Brieuc.

