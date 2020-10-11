The 55-64 age group in France has an employment rate below the European Union average. Illustration (MAXPPP)

The elderly are in proportion much more often in situation of long-term unemployment than the rest of the population.

According to the latest study by the Ministry of Labor published on March 18, 2019, the proportion of long-term unemployed remains significantly higher among the oldest compared to the rest of the working population. 60.2% of those over 55 had been unemployed for more than a year in 2018 against 41.8% for all unemployed aged 15 to 64.

This gap reveals the difficulties of older people in finding a job while the unemployment rate in France remains at a high level. The Banque de France predicts that the unemployment rate as defined by the International Labor Office (ILO) should reach 8.3% in 2020, and 8% in 2021 after 9.1% in 2018 for the whole of France.

With the slowdown in growth, Emmanuel Macron’s goal is to bring unemployment below the 7% mark before the end of his five-year term. The increase in the unemployment rate is partly due to “seniors” (unemployed over 50).

While they are less numerous in category A since the election of Emmanuel Macron, they are more and more working a few hours or a few days a month, in particular because of the proliferation of short contracts. In addition, they remain unemployed longer and longer (Source: 20 Minutes).

In 2017, a senior who left Pôle Emploi spent an average of 1 year and 7 months (585 days). Two years later, this period was extended by almost a month (606 days).

Seniors who are often caregivers. This is why sites like seniorsavotreservice.com, specializing in the recruitment of young seniors and retirees by private employers (DIY, Childcare, Help for the elderly, etc.) and companies that are recruiting, are on the go and are analyzing the situation.

The operation:

– This is a classifieds system. Seniors present their profiles, skills and experiences. Individual employers publish the profiles sought for jobs at home. Companies submit job offers.

– Efficient selection criteria, searches are done by profession (babysitting, companion, secretary, ironing, DIY, gardening, sales …) and by geographical area, which allows to find someone near home self.