A grandmother and her grandson (photo illustration). (PHILIPPE TURPIN / MAXPPP)

On the occasion of the World heart, Moussa, Ange-Lucie and Atanas, CM2 students at Rouanet school in Paris, ask their questions at the microphone of franceinfo junior. To answer them, the show invited to its table Professor Claire Mounier-Vehier, cardiologist at the Lille hospital. VSo-founder of the foundation “Act for the hearts of women”, she has alerted Tuesday, September 29 on franceinfo on the specific case of pregnant women, the pregnancy enticing “changes in the heart”. To children, she explains how the heart and all its mysteries.

Why the is heart beating? What color is it ? Why is it so important for our body? Does he stop at night? So many questions that intrigue the budding interviewers of franceinfo junior. On this page, listen to the entire broadcast of the day with the answers of the subject specialist, Professor Claire Mounier-Vehier.