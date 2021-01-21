A laboratory technician is studying the sequencing of the genome of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants. Illustrative photo. (CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

Since December, new variants of the Covid-19 virus have appeared, in England or even South Africa, and more recently in Brazil. Changes whose effects on the scale of the pandemic worry and worry the authorities. But what do we know about these variants? Why did they appear? What are their effects? We talk about it in franceinfo junior with Olivier Emond, chief journalist of the Health and Sciences department of franceinfo.

Mutation, symptoms, contagiousness, effect on vaccines … at the microphone of the show, the journalist answers questions from young aspiring journalists, students in CM1-CM2 at the Francs-masçons school in Saint-Etienne (Loire) . On this page, you can listen to this entire program again.