Uighurs around and on a cart. (RICHARD MANNING / HULTON ARCHIVE)

It is China and the fate of the Uighurs that interest children today in franceinfo junior: Aminata, Wissem and Ibrahim, CM2 students at the Carnot school in Noisy-le-Sec (Seine-Saint-Denis). Some of them heard about the situation of the Uighurs, in particular the repression against them.

On the subject, there is what we know about this situation, what we have trouble knowing and the false information circulating. To take stock, the franceinfo junior program welcomes Marie Holzman, specialist in Chinese dissidence and president of the association “Solidarité Chine”. On this page, listen to the entire franceinfo junior program on the Uighurs.