Joe Biden on the left, and Donald Trump, on the right, are in contention in this US presidential election. (JIM WATSON / AFP)

The US elections are just over two weeks away, the 3 November 2020. Two candidates compete : Republican and current President Donald Trump, and Democrat Joe Biden.

A televised debate should have taken place on Thursday 15 October between the two candidates for election, but another form has been put in place : each on his television channel. Joe Biden, Donald Trump, two personalities in which children are interested today in franceinfo junior. To answer Prune and Judith’s questions, franceinfo junior invited Thomas Snégaroff, historian specializing in the United States.

To start the show, Judith, 13 years, wonders “why there are only two parties represented in general in the elections in the United States ? Why are it still Democrats and Republicans? “ In turn, Plum, 10 years and demi, wonders in turn what Joe Biden looks like. “Is Donald Trump really cured of Covid-19 ? Why are debates so important ? “ On this page, listen to the franceinfo junior program dedicated to the two US presidential candidates.