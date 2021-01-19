An otter in the Naturopark in Hunawihr (Haut-Rhin). November 2020. (FRANÇOIS PINGANAUD / FRANCE BLEU ALSACE / RADIO FRANCE)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

The animals are making a place of warmth in franceinfo junior this Thursday, January 7. Animals that have disappeared, those that are threatened with extinction, those whose species are doing better thanks to conservation programs … Animals, we talk about it in the column of the day with Maud Lelièvre, president of the French committee of IUCN for the preservation of nature. She answers questions from CM1-CM2 students at Stuart Mill school in Avignon in the Vaucluse department.

At the microphone of the show, Sarah asks the first question: “About how many animals have died? Why are they being killed like that?” A question that is difficult to answer, specifies the guest: “Scientists don’t know exactly how many dead animals there are because they don’t know how many different species there are.” But the association she is responsible for, IUCN, regularly publishes a “red list” endangered animals and plants. “We know that if we do nothing there will undoubtedly be a million species of animals and plants which will become extinct in the decades to come” explains Maud Lelièvre. On this page, listen to all his answers to children’s questions about endangered species.