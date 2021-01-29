Patients are waiting their turn to be tested at the hospital in Pikine (Senegal). (JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

In addition to England and Brazil, one of the new variants that have appeared in recent weeks has appeared in South Africa. But how is Africa coping with the Covid-19 epidemic? This is the topic of the day in franceinfo junior. To talk about it, the show invites Marwane Ben Yahmed, publication director of the magazine Young Africa. He answers questions from three college girls, students at Jean-Moulin college in Arnouville in the Val-d’Oise, in the Paris region.

At the microphone of the show, Tess first wants to know how many people are infected with Covid-19 in Africa. The opportunity for the guest to take stock of the epidemic, different depending on the country of the African continent. Tess also wants to know if many children have been affected by the epidemic. His comrade wonders for his part how the sick are treated. On this page, you can listen to the entire franceinfo junior program of the day, with the children’s questions and the specialist’s answers.