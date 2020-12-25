An outdoor thermometer reads 46 ° C in Metz (Moselle), July 25, 2018 (NOLWENN QUIOC / FRANCE-BLEU LORRAINE NORD)

Tuesday December 8 is World Climate Day. “It’s the future of the planet, it’s interesting because it’s our fault the planet is doing so badly, so I wanted to talk about it”, tells Anouk at the microphone of franceinfo junior. While the month of November is the hottest on record, franceinfo junior returns this Tuesday to global warming, its mechanisms and its consequences. Students at the Louise Michel school in Montreuil (Seine-Saint-Denis), Anouk and two of his comrades ask their questions on this subject. To answer them: Justine Delangue, project manager “Solutions based on nature” at the French Committee of the IUCN.

Why does global warming exist? What consequences for trees and nature? On this page, listen again in full to the children’s questions and the answers of the specialist on the subject, at the microphone of journalist Marie Bernardeau.