For influenza, a vaccine exists. (CLAUDIE HAMON / FRANCE-BLEU PAYS D’AUVERGNE)

Presented as strategic this year, in the context of a pandemic, the vaccination campaign against the seasonal flu begins Tuesday, October 13.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, underlined its increased importance this year for “vulnerable audiences” and caregivers, so as not to overburden hospitals already facing the Covid-19 epidemic for several months.

The flu and its vaccine, we talk about it in franceinfo junior with Jacques Battistoni, president of the union of general practitioners MG France. He answers questions from Nino, Mahaut and Heiko, who are between 9 and 12 years. What is the difference between the flu and the Covid-19? If you have the flu several times, is it dangerous ? On this page, listen to their questions and the doctor’s answers in full.