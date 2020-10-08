Palm oil is a vegetable oil extracted from the fruit of a palm tree. (MOHD RASFAN / AFP)

Palm oil is sometimes found in food, and it is sometimes criticized. This is the case in recent days since the United States has banned the import of palm oil from a Malaysian company, pointing the finger at the working conditions of its workers.

An oil sometimes criticized

To talk about palm oil, the franceinfo program junior invited a specialist on the subject. Alain Rival is an agronomist and biologist at the International Center for Research on Agronomy and Development. At the microphone, students from CM2 ask their questions on the subject. They are students at Notre-Dame school in Mantes-la-Jolie in the Yvelines. “What is palm oil for ? Why we put it in food ? It’s sweet or salty ? How we collect it ? Is she poisonous? “ On this page, re-listen in full to the day’s program dedicated to palm oil.