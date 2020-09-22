A 5G logo during the inauguration of the Altice media group’s campus in Paris, October 9, 2018 (illustration photo). (ERIC PIERMONT / AFP)

It is debated in the news and its name has not escaped the young journalists of the day of franceinfo junior. We talk about 5G in the show of Tuesday, September 22 with the specialist in new technologies in the editorial staff of franceinfo, the journalist Jérôme Colombain. CM1-CM2 students ask their questions on the subject at the microphone of franceinfo junior. Lorenzo launches himself for the first question: “What is the difference between 3G, 4G and 5G?” Mohamed wonders what the 5G is for. Lorenzo wonders again. He wonders if 5G is good “for ecology” ? Hassan for his part looks back in time and questions Jérôme Colombain about the future 6G … On this page, listen to our specialist’s answers in full to children’s questions about 5G.