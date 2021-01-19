A fir tree thrown in the city center of Niort (Deux-Sèvres) on January 13, 2021 (NOÉMIE GUILLOTIN / FRANCE BLEU POITOU / RADIO FRANCE)

They sometimes end up in the trash, others are recycled and some end up on the menu of a feast for goats on the farm... What happens to the Christmas trees? At the microphone this Monday, three college students ask their questions on this subject in franceinfo junior: Noah, 12, and his comrades Maria and Shanon are at Jean Moulin college in Arnouville in the Val d’Oise.

To answer children’s questions, franceinfo junior welcomes Fredéric Naudet, president of the French Association of the natural Christmas tree, at the head of the nurseries of the same name. About the trees, Noah and Shanon wonder: “When you put them in the landfill, what happens to them?”, Shanon starts. “It depends on the types of trees: do we recycle them, burn them or transform them into paper?” continues Noah. Maria would like to know if we can recycle plastic trees. On this page, listen to the entire franceinfo junior program on fir trees.