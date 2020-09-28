A match of the first round of the women’s singles, at Roland Garros on September 28, 2020 (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP)

A new roof to protect the players from the rain and new restrictions for the reception of the public with a gauge of 1000 spectators: the Roland-Garros tournament has just opened its doors, in Paris, in special sanitary conditions. This is the topic of the day for the franceinfo junior program. To talk about it: three CM2 students from Rouanet school in Paris. They put their questions to Antoine Benetto, co-author of Tennis lovers dictionary and former professional player.

“How long has Roland-Garros been around?” asks Achille first, in fifth grade. It was established in 1925, there is “almost 100 years” answers the specialist. “How are things going to play out with the Covid?” asks Elvis, another student in the fifth grade. “EIs the roof on the central going to be put in place? “ asks Achilles again, well aware of this new installation. On this page, listen to the entire franceinfo junior program of the day on Roland-Garros and children’s questions on this emblematic tournament.

