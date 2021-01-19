Acquisition of arms on April 1, 2019 at the 3rd Regiment of Hussars of Metz (Moselle) for the return of the group deployed on Operation Barkhane in Mali from September 2018 to February 2019. (CLÉMENT LHUILLIER / FRANCE-BLEU LORRAINE NORD)

A French air strike is controversial in Mali on Wednesday. The staff speaks of a strike to neutralize jihadists but villagers say it was a wedding party. A strike that comes when five French soldiers died in this African country last week. Why are the French on a mission there, in Mali? We talk about it in franceinfo junior with Frank Cognard, journalist specializing in defense at the editorial staff of franceinfo. He answers questions from CM1-CM2 students at Stuart Mill school in Avignon in the Vaucluse.

What is the Barkhane mission? Why did French soldiers go to a foreign country? How do soldiers train? At what age can you join the army? On this page, listen to the franceinfo junior program of the day on this subject again, at the microphone of journalist Augustin Arrivé.