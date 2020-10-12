In Australia, several Tasmanian devils have been reintroduced into the wild. (TORSTEN BLACKWOOD / AFP)

He had not been seen in Australia for 3,000 years : Several Tasmanian devils have recently been reintroduced to the country. On this occasion, franceinfo junior is interested in these endangered or extinct animals.

How to save their cash? We talk about it in today’s show with Florian Kirchner, in charge of the “Species” program at IUCN, an association that works for the preservation of species and biodiversity. He answers questions from CM2 students at Notre-Dame school in Mantes-la-Jolie in Yvelines.

“How come the Tasmanian Devil is missing?” Ilyès asks at the microphone. “How do we bring animals into the wild? Do we take a car, go to the fields, release them or send them by plane? “ asks Typhene for his part. And then, “pWhy not keep animals in captivity to protect and feed them? “ Alicia, she wants to know if there are more extinct species in France or in other countries of the world. On this page, listen to the entire franceinfo junior program of the day on the preservation of animal species.