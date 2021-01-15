WHO investigators, present in China, to investigate and trace back to the origin of the Covid19 virus (January 14, 2021). (NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)

WHO (World Health Organization) investigators arrived in China on Thursday January 14 to investigate and trace the origin of the Covid19 virus. “Is it true that the Covid-19 has been in China for a long time? Who could have given it to other people? Maybe it’s animals but nobody is sure”. In franceinfo junior, Nour and his CM2 classmates from Stuart Mill school in Avignon are interested in this subject on which they have many questions.

Origin of the virus, theories around its appearance … To answer their questions: Anne-Laure Barral, journalist in the health-science service of franceinfo. Every morning, she presents the Science Ticket.