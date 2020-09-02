A mask thrown in the street after the coronavirus. Illustrative photo. (SOPHIE GLOTIN / FRANCE-BLEU PROVENCE)

Since Tuesday, September 1, wearing a mask is compulsory in companies, with different conditions depending on work configurations and geographic areas. Mask is also compulsory in college now for students over 11 years old and for teachers as well. Masks that are now part of our daily lives, our environment … and pollution! Children have noticed it, like Jade and Léa, 11 years old, who spotted masks on the roads or “the dunes” by the beach.

How do masks pollute our planet and animals? Why are people throwing them to the ground? Should I wear a disposable or cloth mask? We talk about it with Antidia Citores, spokesperson for the NGO surfrider Europe. At the micro franceinfo junior of Victor Matet, Léa, Ava and Jade, 11 years old, ask their questions to the subject specialist. On this page, listen to this entire program on masks and pollution.