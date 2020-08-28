A bat. Illustrative photo. (HUGH MAYNARD / NPL / TCS / MAXPPP)

During school holidays, franceinfo junior switches to summer time, with questions from children and answers from specialists, at Estelle Faure’s microphone.

Friday August 28 is World Bat Day. They are therefore invited to franceinfo junior this Friday. To talk about it: Clémentine Azam, bat specialist and ecosystem program officer at the French IUCN Committee, an organization responsible for the preservation of species.

At the microphone, it is Noah, 10, who asks his questions: in which country there are the most bats? Why do they fly at night? Why do bats live in rooftops or caves? Why do they sleep upside down? What do they eat?

On this page, listen to the entire franceinfo junior program, in partnership with 1jour1actu, dedicated to bats.