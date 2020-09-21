A detailed brain during an MRI scan. Illustrative photo. (JEAN MARC LOOS / MAXPPP)

This Monday, September 21, is World Alzheimer’s Day, a neurodegenerative disease that affects 1.2 million people in France and for which there is no curative treatment to date. But how does memory work? What happens when it is reached? We talk about it in franceinfo junior with Tiana, Houssein and Mariama, CM1-CM2 students at the Lambert school in Paris.

If you fall on your head, do you lose your memory? Why do some retain their poetry better than others? And animals, do they also have memory? … On the subject, the children put their questions to Dr Frédéric Blanc, geriatrician and neurologist at the memory center of the Strasbourg University Hospital and at the Icube laboratory at the University of Strasbourg.

On this page, listen to the entire franceinfo junior program on memory.