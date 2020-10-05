After the explosion that took place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, image of damage in the city center. (NATHANAEL CHARBONNIER / ESP – REDA INTERNATIONALE)

Two months after the explosion that ravaged Beirut, a concert in support of Lebanon was organized Thursday, October 1 at the Olympia, in Paris. An event broadcast on France 2 and France Inter, with artists like M, Sting or Mika.

A disaster to which Aurélien Colly was able to witness since he is the franceinfo correspondent in Beirut. He is the one who answers many questions from Cassandre, Inès and Daphnée, CM2 students at Notre-Dame school in Mantes-la-Jolie.

Was the explosion natural or triggered ? How far the explosion destroyed homes ? How many children died ? Are people upset and afraid of what will happen next ? Will it take time to fix everything? …

On this page, listen to the entire franceinfo junior program of the day devoted to the consequences of the explosion in Beirut and the reconstruction of the Lebanese capital.