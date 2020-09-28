A photo distributed by the NGO Sea-Eye and taken on April 6, 2020, shows members of the NGO during an operation to rescue refugees off the Libyan coast, before bringing them aboard their ship “Alan Kurdi “(photo illustration). (CEDRIC FETTOUCHE / AFP)

After heading to France, the humanitarian ship “Alan Kurdi” docked Thursday in the port of Arbatax in Sardinia. On board, there were 125 migrants rescued at sea, according to the Italian authorities quoted by AFP.

But who are these migrants who take to the sea? Why are they leaving their country to reach Europe? How are they rescued at sea? Where can they go next? This is the topic of the day in franceinfo junior. At the microphone of the show, Honey and Eitan, CM2 students at Gustave-Rouanet school in Paris, ask Lola Schulmann their questions, in charge of advocacy “refugees and migrants” at Amnesty International.

On this page, listen to the entire franceinfo junior program on this subject.