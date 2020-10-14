A cowboy in Sinop, Brazil on August 10, 2020 (CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

This Wednesday, October 14, an animated film dedicated to the youth of Calamity Jane is released at the cinema: This is the story of Martha Jane, born in Missouri and who dreams of freedom and takes the road of the pioneers.

Its history is recounted in the cartoon by Rémi Chayé : Calamity, a childhood of Martha Jane Cannary. An era and a universe “far west“which intrigue the young journalists of franceinfo junior. To answer them in the program of October 14: Fabrice Henry, French cowboy. Did cowboys really wear hats? Do they still exist? The guest of the day deciphers the subject at the level of children for the CM2 students of Notre-Dame school in Mantes-la-Jolie (Yvelines). A franceinfo junior program that you can listen to in full on this page.