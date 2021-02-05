The 2021 edition of the Rio Carnival has been canceled due to Covid-19. (illustration February 25, 2020). (ANTONIO LACERDA / EFE)

Rio, Venice, Dunkirk … The beginning of the year – and more particularly the month of February – is usually the carnival season. But this year, most of these festivities are canceled in France or around the world because of the coronavirus epidemic and restrictions on gatherings. But that does not prevent franceinfo junior from putting out his best suit to talk about the subject! To answer children’s questions about this tradition, franceinfo junior invites Gilles Bertrand, professor of modern history at the University of Grenoble Alpes. He responds to CM1 students from the Surène school in Paris.

To get the ball rolling, Félicie asks the first question: “I would like to know if it is the Brazilians who invented the carnival” asks the student. Justine would like to know why we put feathers during the carnival, to dress up. For her part, Hady wants to know if the carnival exists in Africa. The schoolboy also wonders if we can dance at a carnival. On this page, listen again in full to this franceinfo junior program devoted to carnivals.