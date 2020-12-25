Parliament in London and the European flag. Illustrative photo. (ANDY RAIN / EPA)

January 31, 2020, the United Kingdom has officially left the European Union but negotiations are continuing on the terms of leaving the country. Brexit, we talk about it in franceinfo junior with Christian Lequesne, professor at Sciences Po, specialist in the European Union. He answers questions from two CM2 students at the Carnot school in Noisy-le-Sec (Seine-Saint-Denis).

Kenzah first wonders why this country wanted to leave the European Union. She also wonders: did the kings, queens and heads of state of other European countries agree with this departure? For his part, Laurent wonders how things are going in the country and if there is “fights” about it among the British. On this page, listen to the entire franceinfo junior program of the day which provides an update on Brexit.