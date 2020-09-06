“Philosophy explained to children” by Tahar ben Jelloun, Gallimard Jeunesse editions (GALLIIMARD JEUNESSE)

Philosophy explained to children, by Tahar Ben Jelloun, illustrated by Hubert Poireau Bourdain, editions Gallimard Jeunesse, to read from 12 years old (August 2020).

I realized that by speaking with children about racism, Islam, tolerance, or violence, that I was already explaining philosophical concepts.

If we go back in time, before becoming the great writer we know and member of the Goncourt Academy, Tahar Ben Jelloun began his studies in Morocco and with philosophy. He was a teacher there and since he came to France, he has never stopped going to meet students in schools. For him, it is essential to talk to them, to exchange with them on fundamental concepts and to bring them from an early age to “wanting to understand things in order to behave better in life”.

A few years ago, Tahar Ben Jelloun already wrote books for young people with Racism explained to my daughter and Islam explained to children (and their parents). In The philosophy explained to children, it covers over 100 extremely diverse concepts. From the word Think, to that of Respect, via Propaganda, or Dreams … everyone will find material to understand, reflect and escape.

Philo in Greek is Love, and Sophie is Wisdom.

When you read this book, it’s philosophy of course, and it’s also like a father who would like to transmit the values ​​of life to his child:

I was inspired by my own experience as a father. When I brought the children to school we had a 20-minute trip and every morning I picked up a concept, either the radio playing or whatever I wanted, and I explained it to them. And there I did the same.

With Philosophy explained to children it is also the parents who are spoiled! It is a means of initiating discussions with our young people on subjects which are sometimes complicated to tackle, such as harassment, pedophilia, racism … It is very concrete, the author gives advice and on time social networks and fake news, Tahar Ben Jelloun invites our young people to “know how to doubt”. Among all the themes of Philosophy explained to children, there is a common thread, and it is also the last word of the book of which he gives the meaning, the Environment:

I realized that respect for the environment and the planet has become essential and fundamental and that it must be integrated into national education. In all subjects, as well in mathematics, as in geography, history and philosophy. It is time that young people who are 12-13 years old today see the future differently, that they learn to respect the environment because it is their planet that is in question, and that they can live on a clean and human planet.

There is a real intelligence of the heart in all the words of Tahar Ben Jelloun and we also enjoy rediscovering his talents as a novelist through anecdotes or stories. The author is very close to the adolescent to whom he is addressing and he does everything to capture him from elsewhere: he uses familiarity and challenges him: at the end of each presentation of a notion he tells him “Your turn”, as an invitation to continue to reflect and to go further …

You can read this book like a story, since the concepts flow from each other, or you can peck in it depending on your mood or your questions …

There is only one thing left to do, put Philosophy explained to children in all school bags for schoolchildren this fall!

Born in Fez in 1947, Tahar Ben Jelloun studied and taught philosophy in Morocco, which he left for France in 1971. He made the literary career that we know, crowned with numerous prizes including the Goncourt 1987 for The Sacred Night.

