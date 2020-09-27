“Investigations in the gardens, The apples of the apocalypse”, by G. Le Cornec (EDITIONS DU ROCHER)

Garden surveys, volume 1, Poisoners co-written with Romain Veilletet (June 2019) and now volume 2, The apples of the apocalypse, by Guillaume Le Cornec, Syros editions (September 2020). To read from 10 -11 years old.

The teacher darted an intrigued and amused look at this brilliant lonely student. Emma was a singular young girl, of extraordinary maturity and intelligence, who seemed to have no need of others to be happy. Emma had botany in her blood. Guillaume Le Cornec – “Investigations in the gardens”

Emma and Lucas, the two young heroes passionate about botany who we meet in volume 1 of Garden surveys, are now part of the very secret “Guild of the King’s Gardens” and form a shocking duo to unravel mysteries linked to the botanical gardens of Nantes, then of Rouen. In this volume 2, thetheir botany mentor, Jean-Marie James Ecolloyd, invites them to participate in a major international exhibition on the most consumed fruit in the world: the apple. What he doesn’t tell them is that he’s counting on them to solve the mystery of the poisoned Norman orchards …

FRANCEINFO JUNIOR BOOKS – “Garden surveys”, G. LE CORNEC / INTEGRAL VERSION OF ITV

A downloadable virtual exhibition entitled The apple in all its forms.

This exhibition is offered by Guillaume Le Cornec with the editions du Rocher, in partnership with the city of Rouen, the magazine Junior Life Sciences and the association of Botanical gardens of France and French-speaking countries.

“The apple in all its states!”, Virtual exhibition (@ inquiriesauxjardins.fr)

Guillaume le Cornec also offers to listen on franceinter, live or in podcast, the show of Mathieu Vidard, Square head, the show that offers to talk about “Nature, climate, pollution, ideas, commitments, solutions: all the news on the planet to imagine the world of today and tomorrow “.

And Guillaume Le Cornec’s reading advice is Tom sawyer by Mark Twain and more, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

“The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”, by Mr. Twain (JUNIOR FOLIO)

Author of the first two volumes of the trilogy of The Jaxons, Panthers Island, followed by The poisoned peninsula (2017-2018), Guillaume Le Cornec also directs the youth collections of Éditions du Rocher.

Guillaume Le Cornec (@Nicolas Guerbe)

