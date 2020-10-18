“Rotten dog and the trash can go back in time!” by C. Gutman & M. Boutavant (EDITIONS L’ECOLE DES LOISIRS / Mouche)

Rotten dog and the trash can go back in time!, by Colas Gutman is illustrated by Marc Boutavant, Mouche collection, L’École des loisirs editions, to be read from 6 years old (October 2020).

He smells of sardines, he’s covered in fleas, and his coat looks like a ragged old carpet. To make matters worse, he’s as stupid as he is ugly.

FRANCEINFO JUNIOR BOOKS – “Rotten dog and the trash can go back in time!” Nicolas Gutman / Full version of ITV

Colas Gutman is the creator and author of the famous Rotten dog. This ugly little dog, it must be said, but so touching, funny and endearing, is the hero of a series of first-read novels, and he’s kind of the star of this fall!

A story of Rotten dog always starts and ends in a trash can. This time, the trash can allows our two accomplices to go back in time. They would like to go back to the time before, when Chaplapla was not completely flat because it had not yet passed under the wheels of a garbage truck …

In each of the funny and moving adventures that happen to Chien Pourri and his faithful friend Chapapla, we find themes dear to Colas Gutman: friendship, acceptance of others despite their differences, knowing how to go beyond prejudices, and above all always keep a good dose of humor … It also evokes topical issues. In Rotten dog and the trash can go back in time! It is about the internet, “hot puppy” networks, fashion phenomena …

Rotten dog it is also, since the beginning of the school year, an animation series produced by Davy Durand, with Vincent Patar, and Stéphane Aubier for television (on Okoo and FranceTV). It is now also available on DVD with two titles: Rotten dog and Chaplapla and Rotten Dog’s Christmas. Each of the DVDs presents 6 episodes of 13 minutes.

“Rotten dog and Chaplapla” (ARTE EDITIONS)

“Rotten Dog’s Christmas” (ARTE EDITIONS)

Since October 7, to see in the cinema, Rotten dog, life in Paris, the animated film by Davy Durand, Vincent Patar, Stéphane Aubier.

With Chaplapla, his faithful accomplice, and Chien Pourri, the youngest will be able to discover Paris as they have never seen it. What a joy to walk the streets of the capital to live new adventures, even if sometimes it is not easy … But the good thing is that our friends always fall back on their paws !

Also to be discovered for older children, parents and teachers, the Little KMBO podcast which gives voice to the editor, authors and artists of Rotten dog.

“Rotten dog, life in Paris”, animated film by D. Durand, V. Patar, S. Aubier (Little KMBO)

Marcellin Caillou, by Sempé, Gallimard youth editions (1989 and to read from 8 years old).

An album that touched me enormously when I was a child. It’s the story of a little boy who turns all red all the time. He doesn’t understand why, and he comes across a neighbor, René Rateau, who sneezes him all the time. And it’s their story of different children. They are a bit rotten dogs too!

“Marcellin Caillou” by Sempé (GALLIMARD)

Colas Gutman wrote his first book in the Mouche collection: Rex, my turtle, then he continued to tell stories with Diary of a boy or Pink. In 2012, with The child, he received the Witches Prize for first readings, and it was in 2013 that he invented Rotten dog. Colas Gutman’s accomplice is not called Chaplapla, but Marc Boutavant, and it is he who signs the illustrations of the 14 novels that exist today …

Colas Gutman … “revised” by Marc Boutavant! (© M. Boutavant / The leisure school)

